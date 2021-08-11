Wiikwemkoong culture and history explored in the Driftscape app

WIIKWEMKOONG—Wiikwemkoong is known to celebrate its spirit through several cultural and premier events, such as the annual cultural festival, fall fair, ice fishing derby, traditional powwow, and other authentic Indigenous experiences in the form of cultural tours and local businesses. By taking people on a journey through time as they share the legends of their people, Wiikwemkoong warmly welcomes people from all walks of life to dive into their rich culture and history.

Wiikwemkoong has recently partnered with the app company Driftscape, which promises “a mandate to help spread more awareness about Anishnaabek culture and this beautiful Indigenous community in order to create a foundation for sustainable tourism that will position their territory as a four-season destination.”

“Driftscape will make the history and beauty of Wiikwemkoong more accessible to both community members and visitors by both highlighting and educating all those who utilize the app,” says Dustin Peltier, marketing and product development coordinator at Wiikwemkoong Tourism.

Did you know that there is a rich economic history embedded down at the Wiikwemkoong harbourfront? The harbour was traditionally used as a place of trade with visiting Schooners during the 1800s. Today, families come here to enjoy the warm summer rays on the public beach or take a tour with Wikwemikong Tourism to learn more about the community’s history and of the treaties that shaped Manitoulin Island as we know it today. With several such interesting stories and highlights mapped in the Driftscape app, Wiikwemkoong has created a unique opportunity for locals and visitors to indulge in their vast picturesque wilderness, while they learn about the beautiful culture, history and local businesses of the Anishinabek people.

Additionally, the Driftscape app will empower Wiikwemkoong to: create self-guided tours across their local area using audio, video and images. (Wiikwemkoong will soon be able to give their visitors a complete guided experience without the need for a personal guide or guidebook, while also helping create a COVID safe experience.); deliver valuable and real-time information in a way that appeals to their visitors and locals the most, while helping them safely and conveniently plan their trip—even if on the go; and notify visitors about unique local businesses and tourism highlights that surround them, as they explore the region.

The app includes features such as augmented reality and offline exploration to make the app suitable for audiences across various age groups, catering to their unique preferences and interests.

To begin your adventure, download the Driftscape app today from your favourite app store and get exploring.