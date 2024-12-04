Wikwemikong Tourism, Expositor say farewell to Manitoulin Ice Showdown

MANITOULIN—After careful deliberation with its parent company, the Wikwemikong Development Commission, Wikwemikong Tourism has decided to no longer host the Manitoulin Ice Showdown.

Wikwemikong Tourism founded the event in 2008 as the Wikwemikong Ice Fishing Derby which had evolved into the Manitoulin Ice Showdown following a partnership with The Manitoulin Expositor in 2018. The last Manitoulin Ice Showdown was hosted in 2020 before the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event brought in record breaking numbers with over 700 anglers coming from across the province, injecting much-needed returns into the local economy. In 2024, the organizers attempted to bring back the event, but the unseasonably mild winter forced the event to be canceled.

The uncertainty of climate change on our winters, combined with the financial risks of hosting an event of this caliber has forced the organization to discontinue the Manitoulin Ice Showdown. “Wikwemikong Tourism is grateful for the partnership we’ve created with The Manitoulin Expositor. That partnership helped propel this event to the next level,” states Tourism Manager Luke Wassegijig. The partnership with The Manitoulin Expositor allowed Wikwemikong Tourism to expand the event from a one-day tournament on Manitowaning Bay to a two-day event on Manitowaning Bay and Lake Manitou.

“We certainly accomplished our goals to create a premier destination event that increased shoulder season tourism, increased visitor spending and more importantly promoted Manitoulin Island as an ice fishing destination in Northern Ontario,” Mr. Wassegijig added.

Wikwemikong Tourism thanks all the participants over years that have supported the event and more importantly the local businesses and sponsors that have contributed to the success. “Lastly, chi-miigwetch to the host community of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory for showing the world their warm hospitality and generosity,” Mr. Wassegijig said. “Wikwemikong Tourism understands the importance that this event has had to the local economy and hopes that other groups will see the events value and carry on the success of the Manitoulin Ice Showdown.”

Be safe and fish on.