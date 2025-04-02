Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service execute warrant

WIIKWEMKOONG—The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) has successfully executed a significant operation as part of its ongoing commitment to combat drug-related crime and enhance community safety.

On April 1, 2025, Wikwemikong Tribal Police officers in collaboration with the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), O.P.P. Emergency Response Team (ERT), and UCCM Canine Unit, the WTPS executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Daawema Road in Wikwemikong.

The operation resulted in the seizure of cocaine valued at over $20,000 along with evidence indicative of drug trafficking activities. Additionally, law enforcement officers confiscated one firearm, several replica handguns, and a taser. Because of the UCCM police K-9, hidden cash, and other hidden drugs were located in the residence.

A total of eleven individuals were arrested for various offences related to drug trafficking and outstanding warrants:

One 37-year-old Wikwemikong male was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a firearm, failure to comply with recognizance (x3 weapons related). He was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant with Toronto Police.

One 38-year-old Wikwemikong female was arrested for an outstanding warrant with Wikwemikong police and released with a May 2025 court date.

One 32-year-old Wikwemikong female was arrested for an outstanding warrant with Wikwemikong and released with a new court date.

One 25-year-old Wikwemikong female was arrested on two outstanding warrants with the Manitoulin OPP and was released with a May 2025 court date.

One 30-year-old Wikwemikong female was arrested for several warrants of arrest and turned over to Manitoulin OPP.

One 46-year-old Wikwemikong male was arrested for an outstanding warrant of arrest with York Regional Police. Additional charges were laid for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

One 42-year-old Wikwemikong male was arrested for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and released with a May court date.

One 32-year-old female was arrested on a warrant with Wikwemikong Police and released with a May 2025 court date.

One 38-year-old Wikwemikong female was arrested on outstanding warrants of arrest and turned over to West Nipissing OPP.

One 38-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrants with Wikwemikong Police and Manitoulin OPP. He was additionally charged with failure to comply with the conditions of his recognizance and held for a bail hearing.

One 25-year-old female was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant with Wikwemikong Police and released with a May 2025 court date.

This successful operation is part of the broader Drug Enforcement Strategy and Offender Management Program initiated by the WTPS. The strategy emphasizes intelligence-led policing efforts aimed at reducing recidivism through targeted monitoring and data-driven investigations.

“Our comprehensive approach aims not only to disrupt illegal activities but also protect our citizens from being revictimized by those who repeatedly disregard legal boundaries,” said Ron Gignac, Chief of Police, WTPS, “The success of this operation highlights both inter-agency cooperation and dedication towards maintaining peace within our communities while reinforcing public trust in law enforcement efforts across territories.”

This recent enforcement action underscores the force’s commitment to addressing repeat offenders who pose ongoing risks to community safety by failing to comply with judicial release conditions.