WILDA JESSIE WHITE

April 24, 1935 – April 23, 2021

In loving memory of Wilda Jessie White, a resident of Spring Bay, who died peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the age of 85. Born to the late George and Alice Williams in Evansville on April 24, 1935. Beloved wife of Hazen White (predeceased). Loving mother of Bruce Edgar of Meldrum Bay, Douglas Allen (predeceased), Wilma Eileen (predeceased) and Linda Darlene (Brad Leibel) of Alberta. Proud grandma of Mathew (Natalie-Rose), Joshua (Crystal), Marcus (Randi-Lynn), Jordan (Leslie), Curtis, Leanne, Kimberly, Neil, Sarah and Desiree. Great-grandmother of Dominique, Tristan, Braydon, Hazen Waabunung, Jenny (Micah), Braden, Madison, Christiaan, Cainyn, Paige, Toni-Lynn, Tyler and Trinity. Wilda will be deeply missed by her precious furry friend Lily, who was by her side when she passed and will be reunited with her pal Rusty (predeceased). Sister of Bob Williams (predeceased) and Eilleen Williams (predeceased). She will be missed by her closest friends Timothy Brook and Randy Orford who were there to take care of her. Graveside service will take place in the Silver Lake Cemetery on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2 pm with Janice Frame officiating. Due to COVID-19 the graveside service is reserved for invited guests only. Donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Kidney Dialysis Unit. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.