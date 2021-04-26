STELLA REEB

(nee Homeniuk)

Stella Reeb (nee Homeniuk), 95 years, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Franklin Gardens, Leamington. Beloved wife of the late Dale Reeb (2002). Beloved mother of Gwen Groves (Robin), Tobermory; Edward (Connie), Essex; Stephen (Susan), Leask Bay of Manitoulin Island; and Becky Middlebrook (Paul), Owen Sound. She will be sadly missed by grandchildren Brett Groves, Holly Loponen (Lee), Marty (Andrea), Mark (Karleen), Lyndsay Setterington (Stuart), Jennifer Reeb (Doug), Stephanie Reeb (Billy), Jessica Zeleny (Brian) and Julie Zeleny (Neema). Beloved grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren including Macie and Sky Setterington of Leask Bay, Dylan, Bri and Christian of Harrow and Monica and Brooklyn Reeb of Ruthven, predeceased by two great-grandchildren. A private family funeral service to celebrate Stella’s life was held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Reid Funeral Home, 87 Maidstone Ave. E., Essex, followed by interment in Woodslee United Church Cemetery. Livestream of the funeral service is available at ReidFuneralHome.ca. If desired, the family would appreciate living plants for floral tributes, as per Stella’s wishes. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Essex Food Bank or Woodslee United Church. Friends may share memories and make donations at

