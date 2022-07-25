WILLIAM ALEXANDER

MCDONALD

(Sandy)

The family of William Alexander (Sandy) McDonald is heartbroken to announce his passing from prostrate cancer at Mindemoya Health Centre on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in his 74th year. Sandy leaves behind his loving wife Gwen of nearly 53 years; daughter Theresa; son Richard and daughter-in- law Jenn. Proud Poppa of Aidan (Chantal) and Annie. Aidan’s mother, Phaedra also had a special place in Sandy’s heart. Sandy was born a Haweater to Charlie and Nellie (Fisher) McDonald and although he worked in southern Ontario for 35 years, he was so happy to move back to the Island with Gwen after their 2005 retirement. He loved to be outdoors, in the bush, or on his porch with his family and friends. Sandy was often teased as being the “Golden Boy” by his much loved siblings, Joyce (Chris) Robinson, Doug (Donna Kay) McDonald, Elaine McDonald, Joan (Mike) Purcell, Jean (Ken) Richer and Lee (Jodilynn) McDonald. Sandy was predeceased by his parents, Charlie and Nellie McDonald; his brother, Ken; sister-in-law Debbie McDonald; and father-in-law Herb Walker. He will also be missed by his mother-in-law, Carmen Walker, along with her family, Lou (Terry) Addison, Rob (Colleen) Walker, Carrie (Lorne) Cornelson, K.C. (Nancy) Walker, Ron (Erin) Walker and Allison (Wes) Bentley. Sandy had many nieces, nephews, extended family and so many friends who will miss his teasing and big smile. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at the Lyons Memorial United Church Hall, Gore Bay, on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 3:30 pm followed by some of Sandy’s favourite foods. Sandy’s family would like to thank all of his health care workers, specially Ruth and MaryAnn, who were dedicated to ensure he got the best care possible and who truly believed laughter was the best medicine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Manitoulin Health Centre http://www.mhc.on.ca (please specify the donation be allocated to the Mindemoya Hospice facility) or Gore Bay Fish & Game Club, Box 479, Gore Bay, ON P0P 1H0.