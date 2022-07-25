ROSE MARY EVAN COUSINEAU

(nee Carnevale)

January 19, 1943 – July 21, 2022

In loving memory of Rose Mary Evan Cousineau, beloved wife of the late Albert “Bert” Cousineau of Mindemoya, Ontario. Beloved mother of Wendy and Matthew Cousineau. Loving grandmother of Melissa, Steven, Ashlyn, Corey, Brandon, Keira, Nicholas, and great-grandmother to Iyla. The youngest daughter of Philip and Blanche (Favreau) Carnevale. Surviving sister June King of Azilda, Ontario. Predeceased siblings are Fred, George, John, Phillip, Anthony, Charles, Mary, Margaret, Lina, Delia, and Rita. Born January 19, 1943 in Alderdale, Ontario, moving to Powasson shortly after. Rose met Bert and moved to Sudbury in 1962. Then moved to Treeview Road in 1973. Rose was the lunchroom supervisor at Ester Road Public School for many years, sold Avon in the community for many years and had many friends. She then moved to Manitoulin Island in 1989. Rose always had beautiful flower gardens which she took great pride in. Rose was a wonderful cook and baker. She loved all of her family with all her heart. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will be sorely missed by all family and friends. Rose was the Monarch of the Cousineau family and cherished every visit with her family. She was the glue to the Cousineau family. She is now laid to rest with the love of her life. Rose and Bert are now together watching over all of us. We love you Rose, rest in peace. Visitation to be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 1 to 4 pm at Island Funeral Home, 36 Worthington Street, Little Current, Ontario.