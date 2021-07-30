WILLIAM VICTOR ELLISON

December 25, 1943 – July 26, 2021

In loving memory of William Victor Ellison, a resident of Birch Island, passed peacefully at home on July 26, 2021 at the age of 77. Born to Jean and John Ellison in Espanola on December 25, 1943. Beloved husband of Denise Ellison (predeceased). Loved father of Darlene (Doug McCulligh) and Cindy (Troy Pitawanakwat). Proud grandfather of Matthew, Nicholas and Larrissa. Cherished great-grandfather of Liam and Elyza and Aurora due September 19, 2021. Sadly missed by brothers James, Robert (predeceased)(Diane Ritchie), David and sister Marlene. Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Predeceased by parents John and Jean Ellison . In keeping with William’s wishes, there will be no services. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.