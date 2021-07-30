DORIS ELIZABETH MIDDAUGH

(nee Noland)

November 9, 1938 – July 26, 2021

Doris Elizabeth Middaugh (nee Noland) passed away peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya, on July 26, 2021 at the age of 82 years. Doris was born on November 9, 1938 to Nellie (nee Witty) and George Noland. She married the love of her life, Raymond Middaugh, on November 19, 1953. They had four daughters, Cathie (Morley) Runnalls, Linda (Charles) Noble, Cindy Bjornaa and Betty Russon. The baby of the family, Paul, was adopted at a young age and was cherished just as much as the girls. Doris was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Carmen, Nelson, Amanda, Tammy, Allan Jr., Joshua, Jacob, B.J. Nicole, Natasha, Brianna and Kimberly, several great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Doris always had a special relationship with her nephew George Noland. Doris will be sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Donna Noland, Helen Strain and Madeline Wiseman and brother-in-law Fred Middaugh. Predeceased by her husband Raymond, son Paul, parents George and Nellie Noland, brothers Freddie, Willard and sister Marjorie (Ray) Veaudry, sisters-in-law Maxine Middaugh, Hilda (Godfrey) Bailey, Reta (Bill) Pearson and brothers-in-law Austin Orford, James Strain, Clarence Wiseman and Allan Bjornaa. The funeral service was held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.