Winds to 90 km/h and rain up to 60 mm forecast for Sunday

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Rain at times heavy tonight and Sunday.



Rain at times heavy will begin tonight. Up to 60 mm are expected to fall before the rain transitions to snow Sunday evening.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.



Wind warning in effect for:

Strong winds gusting up to 90 km/h Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.



A strengthening low pressure system is forecast to track across northeastern Ontario Sunday. This system will bring southerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Sunday morning. Winds will then shift to the west and strengthen with gusts up to 90 km/h beginning late Sunday afternoon. Winds are expected to ease by Monday morning.



Power outages are possible.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.



