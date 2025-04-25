WTPS executes warrant resulting in five arrests

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WIIKWEMKOONG – April 25, 2025 – In the early morning of April 24, 2025, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS), in a concerted effort to combat drug-related crime, successfully executed another significant operation.

Following a preliminary investigation and in collaboration with the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), O.P.P. Emergency Response Team (ERT), and UCCM Canine Unit, they executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Wikwemikong Way Road in Wiikwemkoong.

“The combined efforts of community leaders and law enforcement agencies demonstrate our commitment to protecting our community from the dangers posed by illegal drugs,” said Ron Gignac, Chief of Police for WTPS. “The successful operation also highlights the crucial role that community support plays in these initiatives. By fostering an environment where residents feel empowered to report suspicious activities, we strengthen our collective resolve against illegal drug activities.”

The investigation led to the seizure of cocaine valued at over $15,000 along with evidence indicative of drug trafficking activities. Law enforcement officers also confiscated $805 in cash, cell phones, and 3D firearms. It is of particular note that 3D prohibited firearms and prohibited accessory devices were located and seized from this search warrant.

Additionally, five adults from Wiikwemkoong have been charged with drug trafficking and firearms-related offences concerning the manufacturing of firearms and possessing a prohibited device. The individuals charged include:

A 31-year-old male

A 40-year-old male

A 30-year-old male

A 37-year-old female

A 30-year-old female

All individuals are scheduled to appear in court on June 17, 2025.

The success of this operation is thanks to strong community support and the hard work of our police teams. When we receive tips from the public, it starts a careful process that involves planning and coordination among different police units. This teamwork helps us carry out operations safely and effectively.

Getting permission to search someone’s home requires meeting strict legal standards to protect individual rights. Police must plan these operations with great care, always keeping in mind the safety of the public, officers, and everyone involved when dealing with drugs and firearms.

These arrests mark another significant milestone in ongoing efforts to implement a community-wide comprehensive drug strategy aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of future generations in Wiikwemkoong.

-30-

Contact:

S/Sgt. Tammy Duffy, WTPS

tammy.duffy@wtps.ca