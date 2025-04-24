THOMAS JAMES CALLAGHAN

It is with a heavy heart the Callaghan family announces the passing of a much-loved husband, father and grandfather at the Manitoulin Health Centre Hospice Suite on Monday, April 21, 2025 after a lengthy and courageous battle with ALS. Beloved husband of 54 years to Irene Callaghan (nee Ripley). Much loved father of David Callaghan (Kate), Marcia Morgan (Jim) and Lesley Green (Derek). Cherished Poppa and mentor to Baylie Morgan (Rob), Abigail Morgan (Matte), Annalise Callaghan, Morgan Green, Mackenzie Green (Corbin), T.J. Green (Bay), Oskar Abbott and Thomas Keane Callaghan. Sadly missed by his furry friend Bauer. Tom was born in Toronto, ON to Gordon and Kathleen Callaghan (predeceased). Siblings are Carol Tervit (predeceased) and brother Steven Callaghan. Survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. After graduating from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute, he worked for INCO for 34 years before retiring. Buying their property on Manitoulin Island in 1985, Tom and Irene moved there permanently in 2003. He travelled extensively with Irene enjoying photography and visiting historic sites. His love of music, many genres, was part of his daily life. He excelled at solving technical and mechanical problems and spent many hours researching and documenting family genealogy. Tom was an avid sports enthusiast all his life playing many sports as a youth and coaching whenever needed. He loved curling and particularly enjoyed his Thursday morning Seniors’ Golf with his buddies on the “Tom, Tom, Tom and Tim” team. He leaves behind a rich legacy of love, friendship and positivity. His motto was always “Live. Love. Laugh.” In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to either the Manitoulin Health Centre Hospice Suites or the ALS Society of Canada/research. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Island Funeral Home. Visitation at the funeral home on Worthington Street, Little Current on Friday, May 9 2025 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral service is at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Robinson Street, Little Current on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 11 am