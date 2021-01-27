Year ends in surplus for Manor, despite COVID-19

LITTLE CURRENT – The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the budgets of both private and public services this year, with the requirements for extra staffing and extreme sanitization measures playing a key role, as well as personal protective equipment needs that far exceeded those of the past. Despite those challenges, Manitoulin Centennial Manor anticipates ending 2020 with a healthy budget surplus.

Extendicare general manager Keith Clement explained that although the numbers are preliminary and have not yet gone through the audit process and the Manor had budgeted for a slight deficit of roughly $8,000, it appears the year 2020 ended with a surplus of slightly over $9,000.

This was accomplished even though the $93,000 in COVID-19 related funding received from the province did not cover the added expenses associated in dealing with the pandemic.

Efforts to determine what, if any, further COVID-19 dollars will be forthcoming are ongoing, he assured the Manor board.

He also cautioned that the ongoing expenses related to the pandemic have not yet abated and can be expected to continue well into the 2021 budget cycle.

The Manor will also be benefitting from a significant GST rebate, likely in the range of $45,000 to $50,000, thanks to the efforts of accounting firm Deloitte Canada who had been retained to complete the application on behalf of the Manor. The long-term care home will be the beneficiary of the bulk of those funds once the accounting firm’s fees have been deducted.