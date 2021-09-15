OPP investigating an altercation at Manitoulin Secondary School

(MANITOULIN, ON) – On September 14, 2021 at 2:56 p.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service (UCCM), responded to an altercation at a school on Bay Street, Billings Township, (Manitoulin Island).

As a result, several students received non-life threating injuries during this incident.

The investigation is still being conducted and at this time, one person, 16-years-of-age, form M’ Chigeeng First Nation has been arrested and charged with:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Assault with A Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in October, 2021, in Gore Bay.

The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit in conjunction with the UCCM Crime Unit have undertaken a criminal investigation as a result of this incident, and wish to inform the community members that there is no public safety concerns.

If anyone has any information or video in relation to this incident, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.