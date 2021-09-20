DONALD GEORGE COTTON

August 19, 1931 – September 17, 2021

Donald passed away peacefully at home with his daughters Karen and Susan by his side at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Serena Cotton (nee Ingram). Special friend of Gail Walkers and family. Father of Karen (Denis) Gratton and Susan (Murray) Brown. Pa of Kelly Gratton (partner Davey Moses), Ange (Nick) Adams, Clint (Victoria) Gratton, Kevin Brown (Carrie Moran) and Colin (Shasta) Brown. Great-grandfather of Preston, Trenton, Alexandra, Rowan, Emily, Madelyn and Nora. At Donald’s request cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank all of the medical staff who took really good care of their father. Expressions of sympathy as well as memorial donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada at SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.