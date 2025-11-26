CHARLES ROBERT BECKS

1955 – 2025

With deep sorrow, the family of Charles Robert Becks announces his passing in Mindemoya on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the age of 69 years. Son of the late Cornelius Becks and Francis Becks (née King). Beloved husband of Fay Becks (née Wark) and devoted father of Evan (Emilie). He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Kevin and Lyla. His siblings Mary, Margaret, Allan, Floyd and Christine will remember him always with smiles, laughter and lots of stories. Predeceased by his brother Herb. He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Charlie provided a safe and welcoming space for family, friends, neighbours and creatures to drop in or stay for awhile. He was a dependable man of action who whole heartedly lived his life and retained his optimism and wise-cracking sense of humour to the end. Many thanks to the angelic nurses at the Manitoulin Health Centre for their compassionate care in his final days. Charlie had huge hands and a huge heart and used them both to serve others. A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Community Hall in Providence Bay on Saturday, November 29, 2025 from 2 to 4 pm.