Police SIU investigating citizen complaint of Island officer

LITTLE CURRENT—The province’s special investigations unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an incident in Little Current.

On Friday, November 14, at approximately 1:20 pm, officers with the Manitoulin detachment of the OPP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. As a result of this investigation, one person was taken into custody.

On Monday, November 17, the individual reported that an event took place while in police custody that required medical care.

A spokesperson for SIU told The Expositor last Thursday, “The incident you are referring to is a sexual assault allegation case (involving the complainant, a female), It was reported to the SIU by the OPP on November 18, 2025 and the unit invoked its mandate.”

“In these types of cases, the SIU is limited in what we can share with the public,” the SIU spokesperson said. “The release of information related to investigations of sexual assault allegations is associated with a risk of further deterring what is already an under-reported crime and undermining the heightened privacy interests of the involved parties, most emphatically, the complainants.”

“We only investigate if a police officer is allegedly involved in a case like this,” the SIU spokesperson continued.

As the SIU has invoked its mandate, the OPP will not be able to provide further information.

The SIU is an independent civilian law enforcement agency in Ontario that investigates incidents involving police officers where a civilian has been seriously injured, has died, alleges sexual assault, or has been shot at. The SIU’s role is to conduct independent and objective investigations to determine if any criminal offences may have been committed by the official, and if so, to lay charges.