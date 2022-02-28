Accused at large for attempted murder in M’Chigeeng shooting incident

M’CHIGEENG—An arrest warrant has been issued for Prince Almando Graham, 37 years old, of Toronto, who is the accused in a shooting incident in M’Chigeeng First Nation. Mr. Graham is at large, accused of attempted murder over the past weekend.

The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service reports that, “just before 10 pm on Saturday, February 26, UCCM Police were called in relation to a weapons complaint at an address on Bebonang Street, in M’Chigeeng First Nation.”

“When officers arrived on scene they located a 30-year-old man who had been shot. The male was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries. This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident.”

Detectives from the UCCM and OPP criminal investigations units began canvassing the area for information, evidence and video surveillance footage. This included police checking vehicles leaving Manitoulin at the Little Current swing bridge on Sunday.

UCCM Police reports that through investigation it was determined that the victim, from Southern Ontario, was inside the residence on Bebonang Street in M’Chigeeng, where the accused allegedly shot the victim.

The accused has been identified as Prince Almando Graham, 37 years, of Toronto. An arrest warrant has been issued for Mr. Graham on the following offences: attempt to commit murder using a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm; pointing a firearm; handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner; possession of weapon for dangerous purpose; and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

“The accused fled the scene prior to police arrival which initiated an expansive search of identified residences and associated vehicles throughout communities on Manitoulin Island. This was conducted in coordination with the OPP Emergency Response Team, Tactical Rescue Unit, Aviation Unit, Community Street Crime Unit and OPP uniformed officers. As of the time of this release, Monday, the accused and the firearm are still outstanding,” reports the UCCM police.

“The public is reminded that if they observe Prince Graham, not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. Immediately contact police to report your observations and information. This remains an active investigation with the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service and the OPP.”

If anyone has further information regarding this incident, please contact UCCM Police at 705-377-7135 or Sudbury Rainbow Crimestoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com.

Ogimaa-kwe Linda Debassige wrote in a Facebook post February 27, “M’Chigeeng First Nation does not condone this type of violence and horrific acts that puts our community at continued risk. We are urging members of our community to come forward and immediately report to the police any information that relates to this incident or any suspicious activity, drug activity and any suspicious persons that you see in your community. We need your help to do this. Without your help, these violent and horrific acts will continue. We also need the help of members of other communities such as Aundeck Omni Kaning, Sheguiandah and Wiikwemkoong as we know these suspicious individuals frequent those communities as well.”

“We do not want to lose any more of our community members, our families and our friends to violence and drugs,” said Ogima-kwe Debassige. “We know that there are members of our community who are housing drug dealers, and who are participating in illegal activity. We understand that these drug dealers are preying on your vulnerabilities to use you to get what they want. They are using youth to continue to hurt members of our community, our families and our friends. We want to remind you that there is a way out of these situations. We encourage you to reach out to the police and to services offered within our community. M’Chigeeng First Nation services can help with addictions, treatment, counselling and the supports you need to heal from your hurt. The choice is yours to do this.”

“We, as leadership, receive a lot of information from the membership on illegal and suspicious activities we report this information and are very grateful for your bravery and courage to do this,” wrote Ogimaa-kwe Debassige. “However, within the judicial system, the police need to hear directly from individuals to ensure that information is not third and fourth hand information, which is not effective.”