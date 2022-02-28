CHARLES LYLE ROWLAND

December 4, 1930 – February 22, 2022

In loving memory of Charles Lyle Rowland who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the age of 91. Loving husband of Sheila Rowland. Beloved son of Joseph and Mable Rowland. Caring brother of Lewis Rowland (predeceased), Jean (Bill) (both predeceased), Dorothy (Cecil) (both predeceased) and Lily Third (Ed predeceased). Brother-in-law of Frank St. Jacques (Kay) (both predeceased) and Clarence St. Jacques (Brenda predeceased). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will take place in Elmview Cemetery in the spring. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.