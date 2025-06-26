ADAM FREDERICK ROY

Sunrise March 20, 1995 – Sunset June 18, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Adam Frederick Roy on June 18, 2025, who left us far too soon at the age of 30. Adam is deeply loved and remembered by his loving mother Veronica Bebonang; biological parents Quinn and Raymond Roy (predeceased); his beloved partner Logan Esquimaux; and stepdaughter Sydney Esquimaux. He was a cherished brother of Jennifer, Christopher, Steven, Theodore, Corey, Francis Roy-Quinn and Robert (predeceased). Adam was also the beloved grandson of Louise and Abel Bebonang (both predeceased). Adam will be missed by nieces and nephews. Adam was known for his caring heart, kind spirit and uplifting energy. His sense of humour could brighten any room even on the darkest day, his presence brought warmth and comfort to all who knew him. Whether as a son, partner, stepfather or brother, Adam gave his love freely and fiercely. Adam had a deep love for the outdoors and found peace in fishing and joy in quadding through the bush. He also had a passion for gaming and could often be found enjoying his favourite games during quiet moments. He shared a special bond with his cat, Winston, who brought him comfort and companionship. Hardworking and devoted, Adam took great pride in his job and gave his all in everything he did. His strong work ethic and determination were matched only by the love he gave to his family and those close to him. Adam’s presence will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the honour of knowing him. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him most. Adam rested at the Saswaahns Spiritual Centre. The burial service took place on Monday, June 23, 2025 at 10 am at M’Chigeeng First Nation Cemetery. Like the quiet of the lake and the whisper of the wind, your spirit will always be with us.