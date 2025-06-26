Top 5 This Week

Manitoulin OPP seeking information regarding stolen utility trailer

Photo provided by OPP.

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking information regarding a stolen utility trailer in the Evansville area.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, the Manitoulin OPP received a report of a utility trailer that was stolen off the shoulder of Highway 540 in Evansville. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

