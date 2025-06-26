RUDY FORD

October 9, 1955 – June 24, 2025

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Rudy Ford, who left this world on June 24, 2025 in Sudbury surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Mindemoya on October 9, 1955, Rudy spent most of his life in Mills Township where he made his home on the farm he cherished. A man of quiet strength and strong convictions, Rudy lived life on his own terms. He was known for his tough exterior, but those who knew him well saw the warmth beneath. Rudy enjoyed the company of friends and family, always ready for a good visit filled with stories and laughter. A proud farmer and avid hunter, Rudy found joy in the land and the outdoors. He embraced simple pleasures and the bonds of community that grow deep in rural life. Predeceased by his parents, James and Ruby Ford; brother Mark; and sister Jean. Rudy is survived by his brother Paul (Marilyn) and sister Heather (Reg). He is lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephew, Carrie (Trevor), Chris, Paula (Derek), Patti (John) and Chantal (Steve), as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. Rudy’s nieces and nephews carry treasured memories of the farm, riding on his tractor to the apple orchard for fall apple picking and joining in on community wagon rides down to the creek for sucker fishing, moments that will live on in their hearts. Rudy’s circle of friends meant the world to him. Their unwavering support, especially from Kevin and Jacqueline and Ruth and Murray, who played a vital role in helping him remain in the comfort of his home throughout much of his illness. Their kindness and presence will always be remembered with deep gratitude. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya for their compassionate care. Donations in Rudy’s memory may be made to the Manitoulin Health Centre (Mindemoya). A Celebration of Rudy’s Life will be held at the Gore Bay Legion, 26 Phipps St., on Saturday, July 5, 2025 from 1 to 3 pm. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Arrangements entrusted to Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services, Ltd. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.rangerssudbury.com.