ADAM IVAN NAHWEGAHBOW

August 26, 1939 – January 29, 2025

Adam, a proud band member of the Whitefish River First Nation died peacefully surrounded by family at home. Adam is survived by his loving wife Leona. On November 25, 2025 they would have been married 64 years. Adam was an avid outdoorsman, with skills in fishing, hunting, trapping, camping but especially boating. He completed his career at the Lafarge Terminal in Birch Island in the mid 1990’s and thereafter enjoyed his retirement with family. Adam is predeceased by both parents Arthur and Mary Nahwegahbow. Adam was the devoted father of Rodney (Bev), Julian, Laurie Ann (Neil). Cherished grandfather of Curtis, Keith (Cyndil), Duncan (Kaylee), Ethan (Raphaelle). Great-grandfather to Caleb (Destiny)and Luke. Adam comes from a large family – siblings Margaret (Alfie -both predeceased), Pearl (Don Bosman), Clair (Andre-predeceased), Edward, Alex (Judy), Rose (Brian Richardson), Charles-predeceased, Barb (Terry-predeceased), Patricia (Tony Van Es), David (Lois Jacobs), Monica and will lovingly missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and especially his little furry companion “Kweezens”. The family would like to thank the dedicated home care nursing staff at the Mnaamodzawin Health Centre and the Palliative Care Nurse Ruth Guy who helped with kindness and understanding in his final days. In lieu of flowers donations to the Manitoulin Health Centre or the local Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North Sudbury and Crystal Crematorium.