Police seize illicit drugs and firearms headed north, including to Manitoulin

FIREARMS, FENTANYL, COCAINE AND METHAMPHETAMINE SEIZED IN SUDBURY

(SUDBURY, ON) – Two Greater Toronto Area (GTA) residents are facing a total of 43 firearm and drug-related charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Sudbury.

In October 2024, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) in Sudbury began an investigation into drug trafficking activity spanning various communities, including Sudbury, Parry Sound and Manitoulin Island.

On January 8, 2025, members from OPP OCEB, OPP Provincial Guns and Gang Enforcement Team, OPP Canine, OPP Highway Safety Division and the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) Emergency Response Unit and GSPS Canine conducted a vehicle stop with two occupants suspected of drug trafficking.

Image from OPP

As a result of the investigation, police executed two search warrants at a residence and storage locker in Toronto, seizing the following items:

Five firearms with magazines and ammunition

Approximately 850 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

Approximately 750 grams of suspected fentanyl

Approximately 73 grams of suspected cocaine

500 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately $100,000 in Canadian currency

Two prohibited devices

One body armour vest

Packaging materials

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is more than $200,000.

Anthony Eric DALEY-WILLIAMS, age 33 of Toronto, has been charged with the following 25 offences under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA):

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – five counts

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition – five counts

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – five counts

Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order

Possession of a prohibited device contrary to prohibition order

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a firearm with altered serial number

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on February 13, 2025.

Joan Claire GUCE, age 33 of Toronto, has been charged with the following 18 offences under the CC and CDSA:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – five counts

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition – five counts

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a firearm with altered serial number

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on February 19, 2025.

Image from OPP

Anyone with any information about the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illegal drugs or firearms should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.