ALFRED MCDOUGALL

In loving memory of Alfred McDougall who passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the age of 85 years. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy McDougall (nee Parkinson) and his children Sherry (Ron) Young, Pamela (Frank) Perri and Timothy (Mandy Maahs). He will be sadly missed by his nine grandchildren; Tyler (Kim) Knowlan, Matthew (Shannon) Knowlan, Spencer and Logan Perri, Liam Aurora and Quinton McDougall, Jordan and Riley Maahs and his four great-grandchildren; Audrey, Myles, Jasper and Eliza Knowlan. Also lovingly remembered by his sister Eileen (Bill) and his brothers Sandy (Elsie), Steve (Laurie) and predeceased by Dennis (Dale) and many other family members. Alfred was a very friendly fellow with a great sense of humour and love of sweets. He enjoyed many things but some of his favourites were dancing, spending time at camp, fishing, hunting and playing cards. He also loved to help anyone who needed it and was always the first to volunteer. He loved being with people and loved it best when all his family was together. He was especially proud of all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We would also like to thank Dr. Jacques and the staff at Pioneer Manor (Poplar) for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the Alzheimer’s or Diabetes Society or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted with Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at RangersSudbury.com.

Sadly missed and always remembered.