High-risk health care workers eligible to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a shortened interval

As more COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out locally, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is pleased to announce that certain high-risk health care workers (Government of Ontario) are now eligible to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at an interval shorter than four months.

High-risk health care workers can receive their second dose sooner and in line with the current provincial rollout

Second doses will be offered to high-risk health care workers in tandem with Public Health’s roll out of first doses. Certain high-risk health care workers will be eligible to book their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at an interval shorter than four months and as per Ministry of Health direction. This group includes highest priority health care workers, long-term care home and retirement home staff, and essential caregivers. This means if you meet the criteria for this group and are due for your second dose, you may have the opportunity to book an appointment sooner.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts will work to reschedule as many individuals as possible based on vaccine availability. Only eligible high-risk health care workers who are scheduled for clinics that are being rebooked with the shorter second dose interval will receive a call or email with updated vaccine clinic appointments by May 20, 2021. If you were part of one of these clinics and do not hear from us about rebooking by Thursday, May 20, please call the booking centre to be put on a waitlist.

If you are an eligible high-risk health care worker and were not booked for one of the rescheduled clinics, you can add your name to a waitlist by calling the booking centre at Main line: call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505) or the Alternate line: call 1.844.782.2273 beginning Sunday, May 16.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts follows Ministry of Health guidance for the extension of the second dose intervals. Unless someone meets one of the pre-prescribed criteria, the dosing interval remains at 112 days. Any further recommendations for shortened second dose intervals will be communicated.

Upcoming clinics for high-risk health care workers

For a listing of upcoming clinics for eligible high-risk health care workers, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high. Patience is appreciated.