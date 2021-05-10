COLETTE BERTRAND

In loving memory of Colette Bertrand, 76 years, who passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya. Beloved daughter of Edouard and Annette (Bertrand) Leblanc, both predeceased. Colette had been living on Manitoulin Island for the past 30 years. She was very happy on the Island and made it her home with her many workers who were like family to her. Colette was an avid Montreal Canadian Fan and was able to attend a couple of games. One of her favourite hobbies was puzzling. We would like to thank all the staff from Community Living for making such an outstanding difference in her life. Colette also made many friendships. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date in Mindemoya. Cremation with interment in the Sudbury Catholic Cemetery. Donations to the Northern Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. For donations or messages of condolence, LougheedFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home.