DAVID JAMES STREICHER

Born: June 7, 2001

Age: 20 years 6 months 5 days

Died: January 12, 2022

Residence: 18 Smeltzer’s Rd, Tehkummah,

ON P0P 2C0

In loving memory of David James Streicher who passed away peacefully at home on January 12, 2022. Beloved son of Mahlon and Ruth Streicher. Dear brother to Kenneth and his wife Kathy of Newton, ON; Adam (friend Maria);

Allan (friend Lacey) of Millbank, ON and Aaron (friend Kathy Lynn). David attended the Old Order Amish Faith.

Lovingly remembered by his grandmother Mary Kuepfer;

grandparents Ezra and Emmalene and great-grandmother Martha Kuepfer. Predeceased by his grandmother Barbara Streicher, grandfather Emmanuel Kuepfer and cousins Michelle Streicher and Ivan Kuepfer. Fondly remembered by many uncles, aunts and cousins. Visitation was held at the family residence on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 7 until 9 pm and continued until Friday, January 14, 2022.

Visitation resumed on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Ruben Streicher, 4497 Perthline 67, R.R. #1 Newton, Ontario and funeral was there on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 9 am. A special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and caregivers and anyone who touched his life.