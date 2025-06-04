Jim Belanger reflects on first week at Parliament Hill as a new MP

OTTAWA—Last week was full of firsts for Jim Belanger, newly elected federal Conservative Member of Parliament for Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt riding.

“My first official day was yesterday,” Mr. Belanger told The Expositor on Tuesday of last week. “I have been here in Ottawa for a bit; this is my third trip to Ottawa. It is very exciting and challenging work, like the first day of school or university.”

“The coalition of the group I’m with is great, and the staff in the House of Commons is so helpful. This has been a beautiful experience so far,” said MP Belanger. Monday of last week, “was my first day in Parliament and I voted as did other MPs on the new Speaker of the House (Francis Scarpaleggia, who represents the Quebec riding of Lac-Saint-Louis), so this was my first vote.”

Jim Belanger was sworn in as MP for Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt, on May 16 in the House of Commons. He is joined by Speaker of the House the Honourable Francis Scarpaleggia, right.

MP Belanger had been sworn into the House of Commons on May 16, with Ottawa’s Louise Garrow, formerly of Sagamok, doing a smudge to commemorate. “It was very enriching and enlightening.”

Ms. Garrow wrote on Facebook, “I am honoured to help with a smudging ceremony where we used traditional mshkiki medicines, sweet grass, sage, cedar and tobacco (medicine-strength of the earth). I wish him great success as a Member of Parliament. I firmly believe we need to work together with whatever political leanings we have to build a good, fair and strong country.”

MP Belanger was sworn into his new role in Ottawa, with family members joining him in commemorating. “It was a good moment, and memory,” he said.

“Ironically, my very first stop on the political campaign trail was in Gore Bay earlier this year,” said MP Belanger. “And today (May 27) I took part in my first official function. I witnessed the TD Scholarship awards, where I had the opportunity to meet one of those chosen for the scholarship, Alexandra Wilson-Zegil and her family of Gore Bay. They are wonderful people, and Alexandra is an exceptional person. To meet a person so bubbly, outgoing and intelligent, it was an honour.”

“You have to be impressed when you learn that Alexandra was one of only 20 students selected for the TD Scholarship of $70,000 across all of Canada,” stated MP Belanger.

After attending the TD Scholarship ceremony, he went across the street to the House of Commons. He didn’t get to meet King Charles III who was delivering The Speech to the Throne.

“I walked across from the Chateau Laurier (from the TD Award scholarship) to the senate and watched the Throne Speech on television,” said MP Belanger.

With Parliament kicking off MP Belanger said he wants to gather information and understanding from around the riding to gain more details and knowledge on what the issues are. He said he wants to bring business to the area and create good paying jobs. “I care very much for the entire riding and the constituents, including Manitoulin Island and its people,” stated MP Belanger. “I always want to be honest, transparent and will work hard for the people in this riding.”

“I’m very excited to be one of 348 MPs, which means I am one of about every 100,000 people in Canada to have the honour to join this club and represent my riding,” stated MP Belanger. “It is a big job and big responsibility. The people in this riding have entrusted me with this position, and I am going to work hard for everyone in the riding.”

“It is a big riding, and it will mean a lot of travelling, and I will certainly not be a stranger to the Island,” vowed MP Belanger. Mr. Belanger explained that he has been assigned an office in the Justice Building 811, which he will soon be able to move into. “It is a pretty nice office. I also have a very nice seat in the House, right in the middle of things. I am very excited about all of this.”

“There is a lot to absorb, but I aim to work hard for the people in the Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt riding, be accessible and transparent,” added MP Belanger.

While he is still without an office or constituency office, MP Belanger said he and the office staff he has hired can, for the time being, be contacted by email at Jim.Belanger@parl.gc.ca