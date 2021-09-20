ANNIE PHILOMENE JACKSON

(nee Mandamin )

In loving memory of Annie Philomene Jackson (nee Mandamin). Daughter to Jane Kasongi Manitowabi and Dominique Manadamin (both predeceased). Beloved mother of Rose Mary, Margaret, Dolores (baa), Caroline, Veronica, Ronald, Daniel. Allan, Celestina and Genevera. Loving sister to 23 siblings, 25 grandchildren and 19 great­-grandchildren and good friend to many. Annie worked hard her whole life starting at an early age doing chores around the house, cleaning, gardening, cooking and craft work. She continued outside her home housecleaning for natives and non-natives, cabin work for Manitowaning Lodge, Wee Point Cottages and Whitehaven Cottages. Annie assisted nurses at the Blind River Hospital with patient care, meal prep, laundry and janitorial services. She was dedicated to the Holy Cross Mission and served her entire life housecleaning, fundraising, preparing meals for the parish priest and brothers. Her community activism was being a member of the homemaker society, sewing, cooking, canning and cleaning. “Everyone should take pride in whatever work they do, even if it’s volunteer work.” Annie was a gifted artist designing and sewing the traditional bark crafts her mother taught her since childhood. She made canoes, teepees, bark quill boxes, picture frames, placemats and teapots, using white birch bark, sweet grass, red willow, porcupine quills and sinew. Her fine craft and quilt stitching were renowned. and her crafts were sold globally. She strongly believed in recycling everything and was always mindful about not wasting anything. Her wishbone was her backbone, her mother taught her that; and her greatest wish was for all her children and family to get along, “support each other in good times and bad.” The birds, the bees, the flowers and the trees, along with all her many friends can attest to her generous heart, wit and humour. Rested at St. Ignatius Church in Buzwah on Friday, September 10, 2021. Friends called after 1 pm. Funeral Mass was at St. Ignatius Church in Buzwah, Wiikwemkoong at 1 pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Cremation was at the Park Lawn Crematorium. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home.