PATRICIA ANNE SMITH

May 3, 1951 – September 9, 2021

Patricia passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya Site of the Manitoulin Health Centre on September 9, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents Melvin and Mary Smith and her sister Maureen Smith Wilkin. Tricia is lovingly remembered by her sister Angela Smith Becks and her family: Paul Becks and Micki Brown and their children Graeme and Emma, and Gillian Becks and her brother-in-law Jim Wilkin and his family: Cathy Wilkin and Greg Bellmore and their children Connor and Tessa, and John Wilkin and his son James. Winnipeg was Tricia’s home for many years. She worked for CN as a Customer Service Representative. Her life in Winnipeg was enriched by wonderful friendships that were loyal and faithful. They shared travel, fun and support in challenging times. Tricia will be remembered as a beautiful, unique, independent and nonjudgmental person. “As the wind song through the trees, as the stirring of the breeze, so it is in the Spirit of God.” Her courage and determination were inspiring. Patricia’s family is grateful to the Care Team led by Dr. Maryna Harelnikava and the wonderful staff at the Mindemoya Hospital. Burial will be private at the Mindemoya Cemetery. Should there be an interest, please consider donating to “Let’s Emerge Together” in support of the Mindemoya Site where Tricia received kind and respectful care. Cheques can be made payable to the Mindemoya Hospital and can be mailed to the Mindemoya Hospital, 2120B Hwy 551, Mindemoya, ON P0P 1S0. Please indicate “Let’s Emerge Together” project in the memo line. Alternatively, donations may be made for the Emerge program online at: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/9790.