Anyone 18 and over can book an appointment for an accelerated second dose effective Monday, June 28

Starting Monday, June 28, 2021, at 8 a.m., anyone aged 18 and over in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts who received their first dose of an mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) vaccine will be eligible to book an appointment to receive their second dose ahead of schedule. On June 24, 2021, Public Health expanded second dose eligibility for its walk-in clinics to anyone aged 18 and over who received their first dose of vaccine more than 21 days ago (Pfizer-BioNTech) or 28 days ago (Moderna). Anyone who received AstraZeneca 56 days ago (at least 8 weeks) and who wishes to receive an mRNA vaccine is currently able to book their second dose.

To ensure maximum protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, anyone 18 and over should attend a walk-in clinic or, beginning on Monday, book their second dose as soon as possible. To support a safe return to school in September, the province will be looking to accelerate second dose appointment bookings for youth aged 12 to 17. Public Health will share more information on how to book a second dose for this age group in the coming weeks.

Vaccine interchangeability

If your first vaccine was an mRNA vaccine, you can get either mRNA vaccine for your second dose. All Public Health-led clinics offer mRNA vaccines. Details about which mRNA vaccine is planned for upcoming Public Health clinics are available at phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics, subject to change based on vaccine availability.

Booking an appointment to get your second dose sooner: adults 18 and over

As of Monday, June 28, the provincial online booking system will allow those 18 and over to book an appointment at a minimum of 28 days after a first dose.

Book online

Starting Monday, June 28, 2021, at 8 a.m., visit covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine.

Book by phone

Starting Monday, June 28, 2021, at 8 a.m., call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Walk-in clinics

Public Health is continually monitoring and adjusting our approaches to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccines. Check phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for the most up-to-date vaccination options, including additional walk-in clinic opportunities.

Public Health has added a new walk-in clinic, tomorrow, June 26, 2021, at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. There will be up to 650 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Eligibility criteria for Public Health walk-in clinics:

Anyone 12+ who is seeking a first dose at clinics offering Pfizer-BioNTech, or anyone 18+ at clinics offering Moderna.

Anyone 18+ who received their first dose of vaccine more than 21 days ago (Pfizer-BioNTech) or 28 days ago (Moderna).

Anyone who received AstraZeneca 56 days ago (at least 8 weeks) and who wishes to receive an mRNA vaccine.

Individuals who choose to attend a walk-in clinic can expect to wait in line, and this option may not be suitable for those who cannot stand or wait for longer periods of time. We will do our best to accommodate everyone; however, it is possible there will not be enough doses to offer vaccine to every person that attends a walk-in clinic.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).