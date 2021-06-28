MARY ANNE ROBERTSON

March 4, 1944 – June 23, 2021

It is with great sadness that we share that Mary Anne Robertson (nee White) passed away peacefully at her home in Mindemoya with her family by her side on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the age of 77. Born in Sheguiandah on March 4, 1944. Daughter of the late Clifford and Helen (McCulligh) White. Mary Anne will be sadly missed by her husband Roy Robertson of 59 ½ years of marriage. Loving mother and mentor of Andy (Wanda) of Markdale, Margaret Anne of Gore Bay and Suzanne Duguay (Mike) of Milton. Mary Anne was a proud and doting Grandma to Zane (Erin) of Kitchener and Kirsten Harvey (Chad) of Meaford. Sister to Donald (Carol), Jean Campbell, Betty Fogal (Arden) (predeceased), Terry (predeceased) (Sally), Donna Gibson (Bruce), Pete (Irene) (both predeceased), Carolyn Hunter (Fred), Tom (predeceased) (Cheryl), Freda Myers (Jack), Linda Phillips (Lenny) (both predeceased), Garry (Marilyn), Bev Crockford (Daryl), Susan Dunn (Jim), Henry (Lisa), Christine Ruttan (Bruce) and Barb Jordan (Dave) (both predeceased). Sister in-law of Zelda Sanders (Paul) (both predeceased), Eva Hayden (predeceased) (Bill), Leslie (Ellen), Russ (predeceased) (Diane) and Cathy (Gary). She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbours and more! Mary Anne was all about family. She loved having family gatherings and visits. She enjoyed old time country music, dancing and camping with all her music friends. She also enjoyed travelling with her husband and best friend Roy. Over the years they visited every Province in Canada along with several States in the U.S. Including a trip to Scotland and Cuba. Anyone who had the chance to meet Mary Anne would soon discover that she was a caregiver and a true giver. She even gave one of her kidneys to her brother Pete in 1991. God Bless Mary Anne. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place at Cold Springs at a later date. As your expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to: Strawberry Point Christian Camp, c/o Joel Lock, RR#1, 1132 10th Line, Gore Bay, Ontario

P0P 1H0 “In Memory of Mary Anne Robertson.”