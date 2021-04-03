April 3: Public health reports two new cases of COVID-19 for Manitoulin District

MANITOULIN—On Saturday, April 3, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoulin District, bringing the total active case count for the region to four.

There are currently 261 active cases in the PHSD (a decrease in two from April 2’s figures), 248 of which are in Greater Sudbury (an increase of 26 on April 3); nine active cases in Sudbury District (an increase of one); and four active cases for Manitoulin District (an increase of two).

April 3 also marks the first day of the month-long province-wide shutdown.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.