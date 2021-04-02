UCCM Police execute search warrant resulting in drugs and weapons seizure

M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION—On Thursday, April 1, the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM APS)’s Crime Unit and officers, assisted by the Ontario Provincial Police and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, executed a search warrant at a residence on M’Chigeeng First Nation. Several items were seized including a loaded .38 special revolver, ammunition and over $10,000 in cash. Drugs seized included 28.7g of crystal meth, 6.55g of cocaine, 28.6g of crack cocaine and 46 hydromorphone, with a total estimated street value of $26,700.

As a result, three people, two local residents and one individual from the GTA, are facing several charges. All three have been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm and Fail to Comply with a Firearm Regulation. One individual was also charged with Failing to Comply with a Release Order and another individual was also charged with Possession of a Firearm while Prohibited.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the UCCM APS Crime Unit and our officers, along with our local partners, the OPP and Wikwemwikong Tribal Police, for their commitment to protecting our communities of Mnidoo Mnising, and especially M’Chigeeng First Nation during its current state of emergency,” UCCMM APS Police Chief Faron Whiteye stated.

As was reported in Friday’s Manitoulin West Recorder, M’Chigeeng chief and council issued a state of emergency as a direct result of concerns with rising rates of opioid use, community safety, mental health and violence.