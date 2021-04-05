CHRISTINE SARAH ELLIOTT

Christine Sarah Elliott, our dear mother, peacefully began her Spirit Journey on March 31, 2021 at the age of 91. Originally from Aundeck Omni Kaning, she lived her later years in Neyaashiinigmiing. She has reunited with her devoted husband, Francis “Frank” Elliott. Beloved mother of Sandra Sheppard (Merwyn), Calvin Corbiere (predeceased), Mary Dantouze (David), Roderick Corbiere (Annissa), Donna Prii, Sharon Corbiere (predeceased), Kenneth “Oscar” Corbiere (Deanna) and Frank “Tiger” Elliott. Proud gramma of Daniel, Rebecca, Tara, Jeff, Cheryl, Matthew, Mark, Lois, Rheanna, Faith, Elizabeth, Sam, Chris and Isabella and great-gramma to 13 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Ruby Abotossaway and her siblings Earl, Stuart, Corella, Nolan, Lorne, Clayton, Rita, Glen, Gerry and Greta. Mom loved knitting, reading, jigsaw puzzles, gardening and her soap operas, all the whilst drinking very weak tea. A celebration of her life is planned for summer 2021. Donations to “Friends of Gateway” at Gateway Haven where Mom spent her final years would be appreciated. Private family arrangements have been made through the Thomas C. Whitcroft Funeral Home & Chapel, 814 Bruce Rd. 8, Sauble Beach (519) 422-0041. Condolences may be expressed online at WhitcroftFuneralHome.com.