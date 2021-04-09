April 9, 2021: Manitoulin confirms two more COVID-19 cases

MANITOULIN – Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the District of Manitoulin on Friday, April 9, 2021, on the same day that Ontario hit an all-time daily high of new cases at 4,227 reported infections.

The entirety of PHSD’s catchment area saw 37 new cases today, but it also marked 57 cases as resolved. This led to a net daily drop in active cases of 20, to a current active case count of 242.

PHSD also screened 16 cases as being a variant of concern, the new strains of the illness that are more contagious and tend to cause more severe outcomes.

Of today’s new cases, 34 were in the City of Greater Sudbury, one was in the District of Sudbury and two were in the District of Manitoulin.

Ontario is in the midst of a province-wide shutdown to slow the increase in cases. Modelling from March indicated that the province would reach this state if officials did not take stronger measures at that time.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.