MSKO – MIIGWAANII KWE

(Red Feather Woman)

HILDA MARY NADJIWAN

Sunday, October 18, 1942 – Thursday, March 25, 2021

The family announces with sorrow our Mother’s passing and her return to home on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Daughter of the late Isabel Nadjiwan (nee Shawana) and the late Andrew Patrick Nadjiwan from Wiikwemkoong. She was the youngest sister of four girls, the late Ernestine Trudeau, the late Gertrude Nadjiwan and surviving sister Bernadette Corbiere. She is the dear Mother of Suzanne Shawbonquit (Vince), Dawna Merilainen, Nikki Moore (Todd), Marc Merilainen (Laura), Vania Dickson (Nelson) and Elizabeth. She is survived by her grandchildren Sindy, Joshua, Sasha, Amanda, Naomi, Nina, Miika, Elijah, Lisa, Spenser, Cole, Fox, Ricky, Michael (predeceased), Eve and by her great- grandchildren Hannah, Nova Tuuka, Maeva, Sahara, Rayden, Torie, Bella, Terry, Hudsyn, Hayven and Hadley, and many nieces and nephews. She was an Elder who spoke the language of our ancestors and was considered a specialist and visionary of the Ojibwe language. She became the “Nookomis” and “Nookii” (grandmother) for the Anishnaabe community and was known to our people as a knowledge keeper. She was gentle and kind to whomever she met or crossed paths with and walked with a bounce in life but also walked with great humility. She always put everyone else before herself and would comfort you in your time of need. She was a giver, always gifting and hugging the people she loved. Not only did she always smell great when she hugged you, but she was a fashionista who loved to wear beautiful clothes and always dressed her best. She shared laughter wherever she went and loved to travel even if it was just a bush ride for the afternoon or a weekend trip to her favourite getaway, Kewadin in Michigan. She would also write the most beautiful prayers and could captivate you with her storytelling, she was a joy to sit and talk with or listen to. When she was in her element and speaking her language you could feel her spirit, you could feel her words come to life. They were filled with wisdom, love and always thanksgiving. She cherished the Anishnaabe way. Her helpers and traditional team she loved; Geesohns Manitowabi, her driver Bernie Andrews, Gordon Waindubence (Chopp), Maurice Sarrazin, and best friends Teresa Flammand, Gloria Oshkabewisens and Ron McGregor. Actually, there are so many people who were in our Mother’s circle it’s tough to narrow down because of the vast amounts of people who loved her and who she loved in her life. It would fill a book and you know who you are. She loved her children, and despite the challenges of her experience in the residential school system, being orphaned and the impact of the 60s scoop, she still raised five amazing children who went on to become successful in their own rite as entrepreneurs. She was extremely proud of that. She will also be dearly missed by her family at Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre. “A place of refuge for her, a place she trusted, a place of support and a place where she was looked after with great value and compassion, where the circle she knew was filled with goodness.” Hilda Nadjiwan. Cherish the moments you shared with her. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North, Sudbury.