Arrest made following break and enter incident at community water tower

Wiikwemkoong, ON — October 27, 2025 — At approximately 2:55 a.m., on October 26, 2025, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) responded to a report of a male attempting to forcibly enter the community Water Tower.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, who fled into a nearby wooded area while making threats toward police. The United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Police K9 Unit was deployed, and containment was swiftly established. The suspect was located and arrested by WTPS officers after refusing to surrender with the assistance of the Wiikwemkoong surveillance team and K-9.

While in custody, the individual continued to be combative, spitting at officers and causing damage to police property.

A 34-year-old male from Wiikwemkoong has been charged with break and enter, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats and mischief. He has been held for a bail hearing. The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service extends its sincere appreciation to UCCM K9 and his handler for their vital assistance in this incident.

“This is a true testament to the dedication and professionalism of our officers in swiftly responding to an urgent call within the community,” said Ron Gignac, Chief of Police, WTPS. “Incidents like these underscore our commitment in keeping our community safe. We thank our citizens for reporting such malicious activity, and we’re grateful to Ogimaa Ominika and our Territorial leadership for their steadfast support of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service.”