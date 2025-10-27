Christopher Kenneth Thibault

August 16, 1966 – October 17, 2025

We remember with heavy hearts our dear Christopher Kenneth Thibault, who passed away quietly on Friday morning at his beloved hunt camp, a special place he built with his father and his lifelong friend, Gates St. Amour. Christopher is the cherished son of Peggy (late Earl) and the late Kenneth Thibault. He shared a deep bond with his parents and carried their love with him throughout his life. Chris was dearly loved by Brenda, whose companionship and care brought him warmth and comfort. He will be forever missed by his sisters April (Jason) and Sylvan (Denis), who will always remember his quick wit, kind heart and the way he could make them laugh. He was a proud and loving uncle to Emma and Richard, who adored his sense of humour and the gentle way he showed his affection. Christopher will also be lovingly remembered by Kerra (Justin), Jenny (Andrew) and Lewis, along with their children Tierra, Christiano, Adriano, Keona, Oakland, Abel and Jack to whom he was a very proud papa. Chris was surrounded by an amazing circle of friends who shared many memories and will keep his spirit alive on the hunting trail. Chris was a gifted carpenter and independent contractor, known for his hard work, precision, and visionary spirit. Though he spent time living away from Manitoulin Island, his heart was always drawn back to its shores, where he eventually made his home. He found joy in fishing, hunting, golfing, and spending time with friends at every opportunity. Chris will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, unforgettable stories, and that unmistakable laugh that lit up every room. A service to honour Chris’s life was held on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at the Simpson Funeral Home, 3 McQuarrie Boulevard, Gore Bay. Visitation began at 1 pm with prayers and service at 2 pm, followed by a luncheon in the reception area. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christopher’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada 1200-2300 Yonge St, Box 2414 Toronto, ON M4P 1E4 or online at: https://app-hsfdonation.heartandstroke.ca/. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.