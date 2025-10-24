Top 5 This Week

Driver arrested for impaired operation after traffic stop for speeding

Expositor Staff
Ontario Provincial Police

(ESPANOLA, ON) – A driver is facing impaired charges after a traffic stop in the Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) Township.

On Sunday, October 12, 2025, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 6 in the NEMI Township. A vehicle was observed to be travelling 115 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone, and a traffic stop was initiated. As a result of further investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

The driver, Joshua MCDOWELL, 29-years-old from Whitefish River First Nation, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
  • Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero
  • Speeding 1 – 49 km/hr over posted limit

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on November 4, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.

