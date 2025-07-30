Assailants use edged weapon, Wiikwemkoong police officer injured

WIIKWEMKOONG—A Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) officer is in Sudbury hospital after sustaining knife-related injuries in an early morning incident on Monday, July 28 in the community. Two Wiikwemkoong men were taken into custody.

“Two people (both from Wiikwemkoong) were arrested and held for bail, scheduled for today,” WTPS Inspector Tammy Duffy told The Expositor on Monday. “The officer is in Sudbury hospital, in stable condition,” she said, adding the WTPS would not be releasing the officer’s name publicly.

A WTPS press release explained, “at approximately 4 am today (July 28), WTPS responded to an incident at Andrew Crescent in Wiikwemkoong. During the course of the response, one officer sustained knife-related injuries and was immediately transported by air ambulance to Health Sciences North (in Sudbury) for medical treatment.”

“Two individuals, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, have been taken into custody in connection with the occurrence,” the release notes. “There is no ongoing threat to public safety. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and UCCM Anishnaabe Police are assisting with the investigation.”

The two accused apparently went to several houses in the community. One neighbouring resident on the same street told The Expositor, “We were woke up by someone banging on the window. I got up to see what happened and there were two intoxicated kids standing on the sidewalk. I went out to confront them and they started to come back at me.” The householder, who had nothing to defend himself with, said “one of them was trying to pull out something from his pocket, so I went back inside my house and called the police.”

“We ask for continued patience and cooperation from the community as our police services works diligently to gather information and bring clarity to this situation,” the WTPS release states.