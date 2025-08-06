Attempted murder charge laid following WTPS officer stabbing

WIIKWEMKOONG—One individual has been charged with attempted murder after a Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) officer was seriously injured last week.

As was reported in last week’s edition of The Expositor, on Monday, July 28, at approximately 5 am, officers from the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a request for assistance from WTPS in relation to a knife-related incident on Andrew Crescent in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory (WUT). During the incident, a WTPS officer sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by Ornge.

As a result of the investigation, Wahkan Eshkibok, 20-years old from Wiikwemkoong, was charged with attempt to commit murder, contrary to section 239(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused remains in custody and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Wednesday, July 30.

“The WTPS is maintaining the investigation into the incident and the OPP assisted in the stabbing charges,” said Constable Berkley Parisien.

“The good news is the officer who sustained injuries is in stable condition,” said Constable Parisien.

The WTPS posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday of last week, “WTPS would like to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone in the community for the overwhelming support, care, and kindness shown. We are relieved to share that our officer is on the road to recovery, and your compassion has played a big part in lifting spirits and strengthening resolve. From all of us at WTPS, thank you for standing with us. We are proud to serve such a caring and united community.”

The Manitoulin OPP is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigations Branch.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.