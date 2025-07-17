DONALD “DONNY” NORTON

March 16, 1955 – July 8, 2025

In loving memory of Donald “Donny” Norton, 70, who passed away peacefully on July 8, 2025 at Health Sciences North with his family by his side. Donny was born in Stouffville, Ontario on March 16, 1955 to Lawrence “Crumb” and Marjorie Norton. Donny was raised in his beloved hometown of Claremont, Ontario where he was a local legend. He was the man everyone knew, always willing to lend a helping hand, tell a great joke and sit down to talk a while. Walking into the local restaurant or store, everyone knew his name and his daughter’s were simply, “Donny Norton’s girls.” The kind of community where friends are family too. In his younger days he was an avid hockey and baseball player. But his most passionate pastimes were gardening and fishing. His daughters have many fond memories of learning how to work the soil, plant seeds and then tend to the garden. Eating vegetables from the garden is a memory both Michelle and Cheryl will hold close to their hearts. Don started his life as a truck driver, but left trucking to be closer to home and raise his children with Denise. Norton Home Improvements became the best local company for siding, roofing, windows and doors. Don and his crew of both family and friends provided quality service to so many homes in Claremont and he was so proud of his work. He was a devoted friend to many and would lend a helping hand to anyone who asked him to. In 2002, he moved to Manitoulin Island where he resided with his current wife Patricia, where he quickly endeared himself to many of the local farmers and tradespeople. The first phone call he made during his hospital stay was to let his Island friends know he couldn’t help with haying this year. Don is dearly missed by his daughters Michelle (Giovanni) Grano and Cheryl (Rick Moore) Norton. His grandchildren, Aislinn, Sammi, Lainna and Emilio who will remember him gardening and bringing Timbits when he came to visit. He also left behind his wife of 22 years, Patricia (nee Scott), his siblings Larry Norton (Sharon predeceased), Faye Brown (predeceased) (Henry), Gail Beebly (Bob) and Daryl Norton (Jacqueline). He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews. He loved fiercely and was the most loyal man we knew. His knack for telling inappropriate jokes at the perfect time made him even more lovable. He kept the nurses and doctors laughing even as his health deteriorated. Michelle and Cheryl want to sincerely thank the nurses and doctors at Health Sciences North for their patient and loving care of their father in his final days. As per Don’s wishes, there will be no formal service. A Celebration of Don’s Life will be hosted by his daughters Michelle and Cheryl at the Claremont Legion on Sunday, July 27, 2025 from 1 to 4 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lougheed’s Funeral Home, Sudbury. An additional memorial service for his Manitoulin Island family will be held in the fall, after haying season. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at www.lougheedfuneralhomes.com towards the Health Sciences North Foundation or the Claremont Legion.