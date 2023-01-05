Baxter Cup will remain in Espanola for 2023

ESPANOLA—The Baxter Cup is going back to the Espanola Curling Club this year. The Baxter Cup competition celebrated its 97th anniversary this year between the Espanola and Little Current Curling Clubs.

The winning Espanola team included Jeff Sheppard, Daniel Emiry, Jeff Mooney, Don Hache, Damien Deschamps, Jamie Perlin, Don Farquhar, Rob Lefebvre, Mike Dubreuil, Blake Roque, Everett Eadie, Al Emiry, Bill Lewis, Dave Cutler, Dave Gallant and Dan Deschamps.

George Baxter, a salesman who arrived in Little Current in 1910 has been recognized as having established the competition in 1925. The Baxter Cup competition is recognized at the national level for its longevity.

Originally the Baxter Cup games were 12 ends (natural ice in February), but this changed to 10 ends and the number of teams increased to 10 from eight. The teams now play eight ends with a break in the middle. The total score of the 10 games (five at each club) determines the winner.

Starting n 1925, the Baxter Cup survived The Depression, accidental dips in the North Channel, the Cup being stolen (and found), World War 2, and horrendous weather. When the competition first started, there was no Highway 6 for highway motor vehicle traffic, only the rail line, so players would travel back and forth on the train to take part.