BERYL BERTHILDA LEESON

June 5, 1931 – May 24, 2021

It is with broken hearts we sadly announce the peaceful passing of Beryl at St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre, Clarion Site, 3rd Floor, on May 24, 2021 at the age of 89. Dearly beloved wife of Russell Leeson for over 60 years. Devoted mother of Kerry Leeson, Dianne Leeson and Lori Lefebvre (husband Denis). Beloved grandma to Amy and Cole Legault (mother Dianne) and Jamie Leeson (father Kerry).

Dear step-grandma to Celeste and Alexandria Lefebvre and step-great-grandma to Axle Phillips. Predeceased by her parents David and Bertha Kirk (nee Hartley) and her brother Harold Kirk (wife Marie). She will be sadly missed by many, including nieces, nephews and special friends Jean Stewart, Terry Mayhew and Bliss Jardine. Beryl was born and raised in Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island on the Kirk family farm. She pursued a career in school teaching and retired in 1988. She met and married the love of her life, Russell, residing in Sudbury for over 50 years where they raised their three children. They spent many years at their summer home in Sandfield where she enjoyed fishing with Russell on Lake Manitou. Beryl relished in her gardens growing vegetables and planting flowers in her many flower beds. She also liked feeding her hummingbirds and chipmunks. She was very talented at sewing outfits for her children, knitting, crocheting, quilting, crafting, baking and entering many of her pieces at the Providence Bay Fair where she won lots of prizes! In her pastime, she enjoyed her crossword puzzles, dabbling on the piano and volunteering at the fall fair. During their retirement, Beryl and Russell loved motorhoming and travelling to Florida where they shared many adventures for several winters. Their travels included visiting Nashville, Arizona, The Grand Canyon, Elvis Presley’s mansion and they even spent a night at the Heartbreak Hotel. Beryl was well known for her humour and quick wit and left many treasured memories with anyone who crossed her path. She was a faithful servant of the Lord, Jesus Christ and followed His word throughout all the days of her life until He called her home.

A private ceremony was held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Island Funeral Home. Beryl will be laid to rest in the Mindemoya Cemetery. If so desired, charitable donations may be made to her very dear to heart charity, the MS Society.

IslandFuneralHome.ca.