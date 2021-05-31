GILLIAN RUTH KOEHLER

Life is Good, are the words Gillian lived by until she passed on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. In her 50 years, Gillian built a beautiful family with lasting memories with her two children, Sydney and Jack. She developed many incredible lifelong friendships and reached many milestones as an amazing mother, sister, aunt, daughter, teacher, friend, wine connoisseur and trusted confidant. Some of the best ‘Gill-isms’ that she lived by were; “Never idle, always on the move!” and “In a world where you can be anything…. be kind.” Gillian will be remembered for her girls’ weekends, her can-do attitude, and her adventurous spirit. She is survived and missed by her two loving children, Sydney and Jack. She leaves behind her parents Dr. Peter Bayly and Jan (nee Kirkpatrick), aunt Kate (John) Bush, sister Heather (Martin) Bain, nieces Bayly and Taylor Bain and brother Thomas Bayly. She will also be missed by Jason, Catherine (Erin), Bill and Sandy Koehler. Many people walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave a footprint on your heart. The number of friends who will miss her are too many to name. Her zest for life was infectious and she drew people to her. She was spontaneous and always willing to lend an ear or shoulder to lean on. Those who were lucky enough to have Gill as a friend will forever cherish her honesty, kindness, stubbornness, and wild grace! She was a dedicated mother above all else but second to that was her love of McGregor Bay. She grew up in Lively and moved to Manitoulin where she lived on the water within a community who were like family. Her love for learning and teaching was one of her passions. Gillian has inspired her two nieces to love what they do and do what they love. She would always talk about her incredible students and the funny stories that made her eyes sparkle when she told them. All of her students had a place in her heart and she treated them as her own. She was also passionate about coaching sports. She was known as “Momma K” to many of them. Her love for sports was passed onto Sydney as she excelled in volleyball and received a scholarship to Nipissing University with Gillian supporting her all the way. The family asks for donations in lieu of flowers to go to Manitoulin Streams and/or Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre as Gill was an avid outdoor and nature enthusiast. All who knew her remembered the stories of her driving an injured animal to the nearest animal rescue centre, and her fishing exploits are legendary, continued on by her son Jack! As per Gillian’s request, there will be no funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be enjoyed by friends and family at a later date with good wine only, as “Life is too short to drink bad wine.”