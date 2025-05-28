Betty Kerr joins growing list of centenarians

MINDEMOYA—“I didn’t know I was a celebrity!” Betty Kerr said when she saw The Expositor had come to her special birthday party. The hall at the Freshwater Community Church in Mindemoya was full of light and laughter, balloons, food-laden tables and family and friends in a celebratory mood. For a 100th birthday party, the place was lively.

Grace was said by Al Wilkinson before the lunch line formed and leading everyone to the amazing spread was Betty Kerr herself while her husband, Allen, stepped up to the microphone to express a few thoughts. He offered a prayer of thanks, then gave a little bit of history of the couple’s life together. “We were married on March 25, in the year 2000,” he said. “Both of us were in our 70s, we didn’t expect a lot, we thought four or five years together would be nice. In the year 2025, we celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary.” The room erupted in applause.

Stu Yanke and Hank Meyer provided musical interludes throughout the afternoon, and there was cake, of course, Mrs. and Mr. Kerr standing together, preparing to cut the cake like a couple of newlyweds. Many family members were in attendance. Mrs. Kerr’s daughter Bryna, her husband Ken, their son Brad, visiting from Scotland, and two of Betty Kerr’s great-grandchildren, Christian and Cameron. Darryl, Mrs. Kerr’s son, and his wife Kathy were also there to celebrate. Framed letters of congratulations from the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, the Honourable Edith Dumont, and Deputy Mayor of Central Manitoulin, Linda Farquhar, flanked the guest book, the first things well-wishers saw as they stepped through the door.

Chrisann MacKay was the main organizer of the event. “There are people here from the seniors’ group in Providence Bay, of which the Kerrs are members, they meet once a month, and there are a lot of church people here as well,” Ms. MacKay said. She also pointed out the members of the bible study group, known as ‘the gang,’ of which the Kerrs are also members.

Mrs. Kerr happens to stand with a growing number of centenarians. Advances in healthcare, lifestyle changes and improved living conditions are attributing to the longevity of the population. Recent statistics show that in Canada, approximately 9,500 people are members of the 100 years of age + club. (Mr. Kerr has a few years to go yet before achieving this distinction.)

Staying active seems key in reaching this milestone, but Mrs. Kerr, when asked her secret to longevity had this to add, “Eighty years ago, I gave my life to God and asked him to look after me, and he’s been doing that ever since.” And who can argue with that?

Many happy returns, Mrs. Kerr.

by Margery Frisch