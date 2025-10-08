Billings faced with big payouts as landfill reaches its end of life

Hopes ministry will grant an 18-year extension

KAGAWONG—With the Billings township landfill at and exceeding its end-of-life date and capacity levels, council is hopeful that the province will approve an extension for its current permit and is looking at all options to reduce the volume of waste going into the landfill.

Regardless of what council decides, the township is looking at significant costs. If approval is not provided for the extension of the landfill it will still result in a closure expense as well as post-closure monitoring fees for 25 years after the landfill is decommissioned.

“I think most of us are aware that the Billings landfill permit is currently under review by the province,” said Mayor Bryan Barker at a special council meeting last week. “As we have just heard from the Pinchin report as a result of the May 2024 topographical survey and the estimated annual fill rate, they showed the landfill would be at capacity in eight months as of May 2024. Those eight months were up in January 2025 and we have already exceeded that date by an additional eight months. If the permit application amendment is not extended by the province the dump has reached and as already exceeded its end of life date.”

Mayor Barker explained, “Should the province see fit to extend the permit, the landfill will be able to operate an additional 18 years, keeping in mind the 18 years has already been shortened, as of today (October 1) by 19 months. Eighteen years sounds like a long time but, realistically, it’s not.”

“The purpose of any of the fees in this (proposed amended landfill operations policy) bylaw is to soften the blow when we have to decommission our landfill,” said Mayor Barker. “We are faced with two scenarios: the first is if we don’t get our amendment and have to decommission the landfill immediately, we are facing a $936,000 expense. If our permit is amended and the 18-year extension approved we are facing a $636,000 expense, at that time. Added to both these amounts is a post closure monitoring fee for the following 25 years.” He noted there is $73,600 earmarked in township reserves for the landfill decommissioning, which can be subtracted from those amounts.

“Either way, both of these amounts will have to be paid in the very near future, and the other far enough that we can be better prepared to pay the bill with minimal burden on the taxpayers. Billings’ budget is pretty lean with most of your tax dollars going toward operating costs and essential services,” said Mayor Barker.

Council has directed staff to proactively amend its current landfill bylaw to hopefully reduce the volume of waste going into our landfill by reducing, repurposing and recycling materials and waste, explained Mayor Barker. “In the past, council has received two delegations, WEST (Waste Energy Solutions and Technologies Inc.) and Manitoulin Eco-Growth as well as alternative options to waste reduction and diversion. Some of these delegations and alternatives may be eligible for funding opportunities, however, these options bear additional costs and require further research by staff.”

“Right now, the priority is to get a bylaw in place that will offer an immediate solution to help with waste reduction and diversion with minimal cost or inconvenience to our ratepayers. Hopefully we can work together to come up with effective solutions for our landfill,” continued Mayor Baker. “There have been two public consultations regarding this bylaw which have given council and staff some insight when preparing this by-law. There will be additional opportunities for residents to have input between the three readings and discussion periods of this bylaw.”

Council and the large number of members of the public at the meeting and online (Zoom) heard a presentation from Tim McBride and Alana Valle, of Pinchin Ltd (township consultants) in which they outlined a state of the union in regards to the landfill. Through drone surveys of the landfill carried out in 2019 and 2024, the landfill is already over capacity, said Mr. McBride. If expansion of the site is approved by the province it would provide 18 years more life of the landfill (based on current waste amounts being brought to the site on an annual basis).

As for the application to the province, “we were close to the finish line, but the application process was changed by the province. However, because we have been through the process and the ministry is allowing us to continue and move forward.”

“We are confident where we are in the extension application process; we’ve checked all the boxes required,” said Mr. McBride.

“We have to be very aware of what is going on in the community and what is going into the landfill,” said Mr. McBride. He noted if approval is not provided by the province, the township would be looking at a cost of almost $1 million to close the landfill.

“And this doesn’t fix our garbage problem,” stated Councillor Vince Grogan.

“Yes, this is just to close the landfill, it doesn’t include the monitoring of wells after it closes,” said Mr. McBride. “You have to consider the costs of running the landfill and what goes into it.”

It was pointed out by Councillor Dave Hillyard that when Central Manitoulin had to close its landfill in Providence Bay it cost about $500,000. “I’m concerned and hopeful that we don’t have to go to trucking and shipping our waste in the future. It would be a pretty big pill financially to swallow.”

Councillor Grogan said better education from the township to members of the public, providing information on how they can reduce the amount of waste they are taking to the landfill, through home composting, recycling and other alternatives is very important.

If the township can divert 10 percent of its waste every year it could provide two more years life for the landfill, said Mr. McBride.

“Is our best solution to charge people for using the dump (through tipping fees), or better education on how to divert waste from the landfill?” asked Councillor Grogan

Mr. McBride said a combination of both would be the best solution.

Mayor Barker noted the powers to be in the province indicate Ontario may not have a place to put waste in the next few years, which is alarming.

Councillor Grogan said Ontario is the only province that exports its garbage and Michigan is close to cancelling that.

Mr. McBride told council that the situation it is facing is not unique in the province, there are many municipalities in Ontario in the same predicament.

Arthur Moran, Billings protective services coordinator, presented a draft waste management bylaw and policy. He said the policy references a bylaw revision from June 11, 2025.

Several concerns were raised by councillors, one being a proposed tipping fee for all users of the landfill to pay, and the use of bag tags by local residents and businesses (although council has not set any bag tag number limits or fees attached to it at this time).

“There could be backlash when members of the public and businesses need to purchase additional bag tags,” said Councillor Hillyard. “Has there been any thought how this would affect resorts and trailer parks in the township.”

“These are decisions that will have to be made by council, when debate and discussion of the bylaw is debated,” said Mr. Moran. He agreed with councillors that it is crucial, that before decisions are made by council, that local businesses be surveyed as to what they are creating in terms of garbage.

A motion was passed by council for first reading of the bylaw (of three required for the draft plan) and that costing from Manitoulin Eco-Growth be verified prior to an upcoming council meeting. Mayor Barker and Veronique Dion will be meeting with WEST officials to discuss what the company wants from the township in terms of the company plans proposed for the township before council can discuss the potential of possibly working with the township.