ROBERT (BOB) LAFRANIERE

1934 – 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Lafraniere, who passed away peacefully at the age of 91 in Kingston, Ontario. Bob is lovingly remembered by his wife Viviane; sons David and Todd; stepchildren Wanda, Carol and Jeff (predeceased); brother Gary, (Georgette deceased); sister Barbara (predeceased) and brother James (Skip) (Sue predeceased),; and all of their families. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle whose warmth and generosity touched many lives. Viviane and Bob spent many wonderful years on their Bidwell Road farm from 1982 to 2019. In 1988, he was elected to Assiginack Council, where he served with integrity and commitment. Bob was a proud member of the Manitowaning Lions Club. He was also instrumental in fundraising efforts for the curling club addition as part of the Jean McLellan team. His passion for community development led him to provide seed funding for a feasibility study that ultimately resulted in the creation of Rainbow Ridge Golf Course. As a founding member (No. 2) of Rainbow Ridge, Bob remained actively involved for many years, co-managing the senior men’s league alongside Ted Pearson. Bob’s leadership extended to the Snowdusters snowmachine club, where he served as President. Under his guidance, the club significantly expanded the trail network across the Island, earning provincial recognition for their efforts. A skilled businessman, Bob owned Annett’s Automotive for over two decades and was a proud member of the Little Current BIA, always advocating for local business and community growth. Bob’s legacy is one of service, kindness and unwavering dedication to the people and places he loved. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. A “send-off” party to Celebrate Bob’s Life will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 1 to 4 pm at the Manitowaning Curling Club. All are welcome to attend and share in the remembrance of a truly remarkable man.